An aggrieved Gaywood man and a friend caused £1,500 of damage to a rental property in a drunken rage.

Dean Brooker had lost important personal possessions after being evicted from the house of multiple occupancy in Lynn, town magistrates heard on Thursday.

He and Manpreet Malli started drinking and concocted a plan to confront the person Brooker thought was responsible for dumping the items.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48591494)

They broke into the house at 4am on September 3, 2020, terrifying a woman who was awoken.

“She ran out of her room and accidentally knocked herself out,” said prosecutor Jessica Pratt Vivian.

The woman then came across Brooker, 39, and Malli, 34, who were demanding to know which room their wanted man was in. She was new to the property and didn’t know who they were talking about.

Brooker and Malli, who had caused damage to walls and a door, then started spraying washing up liquid and cleaning solutions all over the kitchen.

One of them shouted: “If you see [the man], tell him he’s dead.”

Brooker, of Queen Mary Road, Gaywood, and Malli, of Beech Road, Lynn, both pleaded guilty to criminal damage to the property owned by Bespoke Estate Group.

Alison Muir, mitigating for Brooker, said he felt he had been illegally evicted from the property and matters worsened when he discovered that a resident might have disposed of some of his personal effects, including his daughter’s birth certificate.

“He may not have done anything ordinarily but he ruinated and started to drink,” said Miss Muir.

“The more he thought about it, the more upset he became.”

She added: “He’d had over ten cans of Fosters by the time this offence was committed.”

Hugh Cauthery, mitigating for Malli, said his client felt “disgusted and embarrassed” with what happened.

“This was clearly a product of far too much to drink,” added the solicitor.

Brooker was fined £180 and Malli £350. Both men were ordered to pay compensation of £777.60 to the property owner and £150 to the woman they disturbed, plus £139 in costs and a victim surcharge.