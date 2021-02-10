Temporary showers provided as King's Lynn flat residents left without water for 10 days

Residents in a Lynn apartment block have been left without running water for 10 days and it could be several more before the problem is fixed.

Freebridge Community Housing bosses have apologised for the problems at Colby Court in Hillington Square, which have forced them to provide emergency showers and temporary water supplies.

The block is one of several on the estate which have undergone major renovations in recent years, as part of a multi-million pound redevelopment programme.

Colby Court in Lynn's Hillington Square.

The problem has been caused by an electrical fault on a pump regulating water pressure.

It is understood to be affecting residents in properties on the top floor of the building and has been ongoing since last Sunday, January 31.

Freebridge says it is doing all it can to fix the issue, but the need for a specialist part to repair the fault means it may not be resolved until next Friday, February 19, nearly three weeks after it began.

Temporary shower facilities have been set up at the Providence Street community centre.

And one of the affected residents, Benny Cracknell, said that is having a major impact on him and his neighbours.

He said: "We are being made to feel like we don't matter, that we are nothing but scum.

"As residents and tenants we have worked hard to better the reputation and make it a better place and we are being denied our basic rights."

Another correspondent to the Lynn News said one of his partner's three children had been using the shower in their home when the water supply was lost.

No water supply at Colby Court Hillington Square King's Lynn. Pictured Colby Court Block.. (44337769)

Freebridge is providing shower facilities at the Providence Street Community Centre, where an additional temporary block has been put in place.

The provider says it has also offered and provided temporary accommodation to affected residents, as well as setting up a temporary water supply on the walkway outside the affected properties and delivering bottled water.

Chief executive Anita Jones added: “Freebridge are extremely sorry about the problems the residents of Colby Court have been experiencing with the supply of water to their properties.

“We do understand the disruption and inconvenience this situation is causing people and we have been doing all we can to get the problem resolved.

“The issue has been caused by a problem with an electronic control panel for the pump that regulates the water pressure to the homes affected and is an item we would not normally expect to have failed. Heating in the properties concerned has not been affected.

“The part needed in order to get the pump up and running has to be built and supplied by a specialist contractor – and as such comes with a build time of 5 – 10 days.

“Freebridge have been working with them to ensure that any delay in the supply of this part is kept to an absolute minimum, and as a result we are looking to ensure that the replacement panel is fitted by the 19th February, albeit that we are making every effort to get the work completed before then."

Ms Jones said the organisation had been maintaining daily contact with affected residents and that anyone with specific issues should contact them directly on 03332 404444.

But Mr Cracknell, who says he has raised the issue with town MP James Wild, alleges staff have been refusing to deal with their queries and failing to check on their mental wellbeing.

He fears the provision of outside taps may be putting them at greater risk of contracting coronavirus and claims he has seen neighbours almost in tears as they tried to carry buckets filled with water from the taps up stairs to their maisonette homes.

He added: "People are having to touch and use what their neighbours have touched during a pandemic risking their health to just be able to access a basic necessity, water."