Ten patients at King's Lynn hospital take part in national Covid-19 research trial
Published: 15:45, 26 May 2020
A national trial looking into the relationship between genetics and coronavirus has been launched at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Ten patients with coronavirus are undergoing tests at the hospital, as part of a wider national research campaign aiming to capture data from 20,000 patients.
The study, specifically on patients in Intensive Care, aims to help scientists understand if a person’s genetics influences their susceptibility to the virus.
