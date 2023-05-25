Ten teenagers are set to appear in court after being charged following a fight at Alive Lynnsport in January.

The teens, who are all boys, have been charged with violent disorder after the incident at the venue on Greenpark Avenue, Lynn, on Monday, January 9, where a football tournament was being held.

Six of them have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Alive Lynnsport in King's Lynn

The fight left one person needing hospital treatment.

Carlos Cruz, 18, of Pleasance Close, Lynn, and Povilas Zemilianskis, 18, of Highfield, Lynn, have both been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

Mitchell Morgan, 18, of Newlands Avenue, Lynn, and Jayden Hogan, 18, of Wootton Road, Lynn, have both been charged with violent disorder.

The six other teens are under 18 so cannot be named.

They will appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on July 6.