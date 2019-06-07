Nearly £700 was raised for a breast cancer charity through a tennis tournament last week.

Taking place at Dersingham Tennis Club, the tournament was organised by Rosie Russell and Debbie Sheils in memory of their friend Fae Burgess, who lost her battle to breast cancer in July 2001.

She was in her early forties at the time when she died, having met Rosie and Debbie through their children’s primary school.

The tennis tournament started in 2003 as a low-key affair and is now in its 16th year, becoming a fixture in the regular ladies’ calendar.

Roughly £680 was raised for Breast Cancer Care, a specialist UK charity which provides support to those affected.

A tennis tournament took place at Dersingham Tennis Club to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care (11719385)

The initial idea was aided by Breast Cancer Care’s campaign called Strawberry Tea, as cake and strawberries were served up courtside.

In total, 16 women took part in the doubles tournament, which was won by Anne Davis and Sarah Anderson.

The runners-up were Debbie Sheils and Christine Baynes.

Reflecting on this year’s event, Mrs Russell said: “The small courtside cake and strawberries has become a much larger affair, and a fabulous shared lunch buffet, gorgeous puddings, a raffle and plant sale were held in my garden.

“Not only were the 16 players at the lunch, but an additional 10 friends who were unable to play, which helped boost the fundraising.

“Approximately £680 was raised, a remarkable achievement for playing tennis, eating food and spending the day with friends.

“Myself and Debbie would like to say a huge thank you to all players, food contributors, prize donors, separate donations and raffle prize donors for helping us make such a successful day again.”