A brand-new tennis programme has been launched at Alive Lynnsport.

Experienced LTA-accredited coaches are taking the sessions on Alive West Norfolk’s four floodlit courts.

Sessions started last week and continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5pm-6pm for five to 10-year-olds and 6pm-7pm for 11 to 15-year-olds.

Pictured with pupils in front are tennis coaches Thomas Manning, Jeremy Hodges and Gerry Bird

Women’s coach match play (aged 14-plus) takes place on Thursdays from 7pm-8.30pm and mixed ability (aged 14-plus) on Tuesday mornings, 9.30am-11am.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been on the court and you’ve lost a bit of confidence, there are also refresher sessions running on Monday evenings from 7pm-9pm (aged 14-plus) called Rookies and Rusties.

Head of leisure at Alive West Norfolk, Siobhan Cleeve, said: “We are so excited to start smashing it on the courts this September.

Pictured at back with pupils are tennis coaches Thomas Manning, Jeremy Hodges and Gerry Bird

“Since joining Alive it’s been my aim to be able to provide a variety of coached sessions for both adults and juniors to allow people to enjoy playing tennis their way, plus to see the courts full of people acing it again.”

Tennis coaches Thomas Manning, Jeremy Hodges, Ashley Swift and Gerry Bird

Tennis coaches Thomas Manning, Jeremy Hodges, Ashley Swift and Gerry Bird

For Play your Way court bookings – book online at www.alivewestnorfolk.co.uk, plus for £50 per year you can buy a tennis membership – pop into Lynnsport for more information on this, and bolt-on options for members.