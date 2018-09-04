Terminally-ill man’s hair cut for King's Lynn hospital

Jim Evans’ longer hair is driving him “crazy” – but it will be cut short on Friday, September 7 in a fundraiser for The West Norfolk Breast Care Unit at QEH. Photo: SUBMITTED. (3895645)

A terminally-ill man from Lynn is set to have arguably the most significant haircut of his life on Friday to raise funds for a unit at the town’s hospital.

Jim Evans, 78, has grown his hair much longer than normal ahead of a fundraising cut, after a series of devastating news for his family.

Jim will have his hair cut short at Gould Barbers at Tesco’s Hardwick store this Friday for The West Norfolk Breast Care Unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Four years ago Jim and wife Ruby’s daughter Zoe Carter, 43, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent treatment at the QEH and was given the all-clear last year.

Just a couple of months later, though, Ruby, 83, was told she too had the disease.

Jim said: “We thought we were out of the woods with Zoe and then Ruby went for a check-up and finds that she has breast cancer too.”

And in a further devastating blow to the family, Jim has recently discovered that he has the lung condition asbestosis and his condition is inoperable.

“I’m not too bothered about myself,” said Jim, a retired specialist mechanical engineer.

“But it was the final straw and I decided I wanted to do this fundraiser. The hospital did an absolutely brilliant job with both Zoe and Ruby.

“Ruby had the operation and it was as we were waiting for news for the radiotherapy course to follow that I found out I’ve got asbestosis.

“But this is not about me, I’m doing this to support the breast care unit and show our appreciation for what they did for Zoe and Ruby.”

Ruby is currently undergoing daily radiotherapy at The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and she is accompanied each day by Jim and Zoe.

Jim said: “It helps that Zoe has been through all this before because she can help my wife through it. Ruby says having Zoe and I on either side of her stops her running away!”

Jim also suffers from serious back pain – he broke his back and neck when he was 14 while practising for a gymnastics display.

In preparation for the fundraiser, he has grown his hair to the length of 250mm in some places and admits it is driving him “crazy”.

A sponsorship form is in Holland & Barrett in Norfolk Street, and donations can also be left at Gould Barbers.