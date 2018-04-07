Terrington St Clement Co-op worker happy to be on treadmill

The team at Co-operative in Terrington St Clement has been raising money for Dementia UK by running a treadmill marathon.

Store manager Pauline Drewery said: “We were running for a total of four hours, but taking it in turns. I did the first hour, we then swapped and others ran some more.

“All together we raised £488. We raised £268 with our tombola and £220 from our buckets.” Pauline said her team wanted to raise money for a worthy cause which affects a lot of people. She said: “Dementia UK is Central England Co-operative’s charity of the year and because it affects so many we decided to raise money for them.

“My grandad also had dementia, it seems as though everybody knows somebody with it.”

Pauline is hoping to raise even more money for the worthy cause by taking on her fifth London Marathon later this month.

To support her, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pauline-drewery1.

Pictured above, store manager Pauline Drewery, with Jess Alder, Zoe Augustin, Riley Stone, Lisa Winter, Charlie Dye, Jo Butler-Eldridge and Julie High.

Picture: SUBMITTED.