Terrington St Clement firefighters scrub up in charity effort

A group of village firefighters swapped their hoses for buckets to complete a charity car wash at the weekend.

The team from the Terrington St Clement station gathered at the Victory pub in nearby Clenchwarton on Saturday for the effort.

Charity Car Wash at The Victory Clenchwarton. Pictured Sophie Mcleod. with the Terrington Fireman

They scrubbed scores of vehicles in aid of the Firefighters’ Charity during the day, raising a total of £371.30 in the process.

Watch manager Ian Hunt thanked all the drivers who came along and supported them, adding: “We had a very busy day.”

The fundraiser is part of a national campaign held twice a year in support of the Firefighters’ Charity, which helps both current and former firefighters and their families, plus fire service volunteers and youth scheme managers.

Although the campaigns generally take place in March and September, the Terrington crew, which is made up of retained firefighters, delayed theirs because of work commitments.

Mr Hunt said they carried out the car wash at the Victory in order to attract more passing motorists.

He currently leads a team of nine retained firefighters at the Terrington station, though three more are still needed to ensure it can provide full cover.

Officials are currently recruiting and anyone who lives within five minutes’ drive of the station can get involved.

To find out more, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/norfolk-fire-and-rescue-service and follow the Become a Retained Firefighter link, call 01603 810351 or pop along to the station in Benns Lane, Terrington St Clement on Thursdays between 6.30 and 9.30pm.