Terrington St Clement woman braves the shave for Macmillan

Card Market, High Street King's Lynn employee Alison Garner having her hair cut off for the Macmillan Brave the Shave ..Alison Garner with her hair cut off. (4337740)

A woman from Terrington St Clement has had her long locks cut short to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alison Garner, who is a sales assistant at Card Market in Lynn, braved the shave at the shop on Sunday to give back to the charity which has supported members of her family in the past.

Alison raised £635 for Macmillan, which included a £100 donation from the hairdresser who shaved her head Kirsty Smith.

She said: “It went very well, I actually quite enjoyed it, although I don’t like my hair short now but everyone loves it.”

Speaking to the Lynn News ahead of the shave, Alison said: “ I have actually been thinking about having my head shaved for charity for a long time, but I’ve never had the courage.

“Now I thought I’ll just go for it.”

She said a lot of her family members have died due to cancer, including her stepdad who died of mesothelioma, an asbestos-related cancer.

“Macmillan nurses do a great job and I feel they need all the help they can get, that’s my inspiration for this,” she added.

Alison, whose hair reached the middle of her back, had been growing her hair long in the past four years, and the last time she had it cut short was when she was about 16.

Alison said she will now have her hair coloured grey.

You can still donate by visiting Alison’s fundraising link at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-warn

er4.

Gallery1 Click to view

Alison is pictured above after the shave with her shorn locks.

MLNF-18PM09154