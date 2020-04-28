Home   News   Article

Tesco shoppers could queue in car in cold or wet weather

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 09:28, 28 April 2020
 | Updated: 09:29, 28 April 2020

Customers doing their essential shop at Tesco could queue in their cars in wet weather.

Currently shoppers line up two metres apart outside store entrances, but supermarket bosses are now introducing new measures to keep customers dry.

Tesco Extra

Car park marshals may also be on hand to help people park up in specific spaces.

