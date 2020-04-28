Tesco shoppers could queue in car in cold or wet weather
Published: 09:28, 28 April 2020
| Updated: 09:29, 28 April 2020
Customers doing their essential shop at Tesco could queue in their cars in wet weather.
Currently shoppers line up two metres apart outside store entrances, but supermarket bosses are now introducing new measures to keep customers dry.
Car park marshals may also be on hand to help people park up in specific spaces.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusKings Lynn
More by this authorLynn News Reporter