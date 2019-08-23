After seeing various members of her family directly affected by cancer, an Elm woman who grew up in Hunstanton, has had her hair shaved off for charity.

Mo Howlett, 62 decided to ‘Brave the Shave’ on the shop floor of Tesco Gaywood on Saturday afternoon.

So far, roughly £800 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support by Mrs Howlett who lost her father due to a brain tumour.

Mo and friends. From left to right are Hazel Gardyne, Sandra Cole, Mo Howlett, Sarah Glover and Rebecca Aves

Her mother also has a rare form of cancer, her niece is currently going through chemotherapy, her brother-in-law has bladder cancer and her sister-in-law has breast cancer. Moreover she has a cousin diagnosed with prostrate cancer.

“My husband was there and he was shaking more than me,” Mrs Howlett said.

“I did ask him beforehand and he said I should ‘go for it’ because it’s a great cause.

Charity 'Brave the Shave' at Tesco Gaywood

“It’s just a haircut and people are giving me funny looks but it will grow back.

“I am a big believer in charity and helping charities as I was brought up learning to help others.”

Before the shave, Mrs Howlett, who is an employee at the Tesco store, decided to dye her hair pink.

Tesco Gaywood Employee Mo Howlett charity head shave for Macmillan

“I just thought ‘what the hell’, I needed a haircut, why not get it all off,” Mrs Howlett added.

“My team leader said we will do it on the shop floor which had an impact to raise more money.”

The person tasked with shaving Mrs Howlett’s hair off was Sophie Douglas of Gould Barbers. She is pictured standing to the right just behind Mrs Howlett.

Her fundraising page can be found at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/mo-howy.