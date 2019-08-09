Charities and community groups within the Lynn area are being invited to receive free surplus food from a well-known food store.

Tesco’s Gaywood store is on board with a new national scheme.

Entitled the Community Food Connection scheme, and run in conjunction with food charity FareShare, it allows groups to collect supplies.

Gaywood Tesco are on board with FareShare, a food redistribution charity

The supermarket is looking for local groups to come forward to fill the remaining slots available.

Free food distributed through the scheme includes bakery products, cheese, ready meals and fresh produce such as fruit and vegetables.

Chilled food such as meat is also available.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “We want as many groups as possible to benefit from our surplus food, which would otherwise go to waste, and so we are looking for any charities that would like to benefit to get in touch with FareShare.”

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of FareShare, added: “We support many amazing frontline charities which use in date surplus food from Tesco to feed thousands of vulnerable people right throughout the year.

“I would urge groups in Lynn to contact us to find out how they could benefit.”

Register your interest at fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/fareshare-go-support/