By taking a car out for a spin, you could help raise vital funds for an animal charity.

Ford in Lynn is holding an event for the RSPCA Eau Brink centre, giving residents the opportunity to drive one of their vehicles for a good cause.

This means that every time somebody takes one of their cars for a test drive, £30 will be donated to the rehoming centre.

The event is taking place at the Adrian Flux Arena. Picture: Ian Burt

The one-off day, which is taking place on Sunday, October 5, at the Adrian Flux Arena, will also be an opportunity to meet some of the dogs at the Eau Brink centre who need a home.

Branch manager Carl Saunders said the money raised from the event would go towards ever-increasing vet bills.

“Vet bills are going up disproportionately,” he said.

Xena is in need of a home

“We are hoping that some people who have rehomed dogs with us would come along to this and bring their dogs. We would love to see how they are getting on.”

The day will also have free food, drinks and a goody bag for your four-legged friend.

It starts at 10.30am to 2.30pm and you can register to attend online, or simply turn up on the day.

There are currently 29 dogs that need a home at the centre, which has seen an increase in animals being surrendered after the Covid pandemic.

Pugsley is one of the dogs needing a home at the Eau Brink centre

However, 14 of these are on hold or have visits lined up.

Zuzu is a lovely pooch who needs a home