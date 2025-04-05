Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2 Image: Nathan Roach

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The Thames is the longest river in the UK.

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above - and his age?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

Callaghan; Eden; Heath; Healey; Johnson; Wilson.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The first Sky+ boxes went on sale

▶ Hasim Rahman caused a huge upset when he beat heavyweight boxing champ Lennox Lewis

▶ Monsters, Inc was one of the year’s biggest films

▶ Wikipedia was launched

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Do you know this popular German side dish made from finely cut fermented cabbage?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Can you name the four teams in this season’s men’s FA Cup semi-finals?

7. POPTEASER: Who has had UK No.1 singles with She's the One, Something Stupid and Candy?

8. WORDWISE: In Cockney rhyming slang what does ARMY AND NAVY mean?

▶ Gravy

▶ Baby

▶ Lazy

9. WHO... presents TV quiz the 1% Club?

10. WHAT… day of the week will Christmas Day fall on this year?

11. WHERE…does the phrase ‘Big Brother’ come from?

12. WHY… is Irishman Michael O'Leary well known in the world of business?

13. WHERE AM I? Do you know the location of this prominent London landmark?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False - it’s the River Severn; 2 Musician Midge Ure, aged 71; 3 They are all former UK Prime Ministers apart from Healey; 4 2001; 5 Sauerkraut; 6 Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest; 7 Robbie Williams; 8 Gravy; 9 Lee Mack; 10 Thursday; 11 George Orwell’s book 1984; 12 He runs Ryanair; 13 Crystal Palace transmitting station.