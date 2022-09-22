The outgoing chief executive of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital Caroline Shaw has said she is almost certain funding will be announced for a new building soon.

Miss Shaw made the comments as she paid a visit to a campaign group to thank them for their continuous calls for a new hospital building in her last week in the top job.

The group has been holding weekly protests since April 2020, with the aim of raising awareness of the need to rebuild the hospital - the roof of which is currently held up by more than 1,500 props.

Campaign for a new King's Lynn hospital continues in outgoing chief executive Caroline Shaw's, pictured centre, last week in the job

Caroline, who has backed the campaign led by independent councillor Jo Rust, said she "couldn't thank her enough" for her work.

She said to the protestors: "I just want to say a huge thank you to you all.

"You come out every week no matter what - it's really important for us to have a new hospital."

Cllr Jo Rust with Caroline Shaw chief executive at the QEH

Miss Rust said: "Caroline has been really supportive of our campaign. To start with, people were almost scared of our campaign but she's been great."

The campaign group has also travelled up to Parliament twice to protest about rebuilding the QEH.

The QEH is currently awaiting news of crucial funding to build a new hospital, as the current building's roof is crumbling away, having been given a predicted lifespan of 30 years when it was built more than 40 years ago.

It comes after South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said she was committed to building a new hospital if she became prime minister back in July, before she took on the role.

Campaign for a new King's Lynn hospital continues in outgoing chief executive Caroline Shaw's, pictured right, last week in the job

Since starting her role in 2019, Caroline has not only guided the QEH through the Covid-19 pandemic over the last three-and-a-half years, but has also seen the hospital out of special measures.

When speaking about the legacy Caroline left at the QEH, she said: "I hope I've left a much better hospital for patient care, staff at the hospital feel valued and that there's a 99.9% chance of us getting a new hospital soon.

"I've come here and done what I've wanted to do."

Caroline first announced she was stepping down as chief executive back in July for personal reasons and taking on a new role as chief operating officer of the global health and wellbeing company Evergreen Life.

Campaign for a new King's Lynn hospital continues in outgoing chief executive Caroline Shaw's, pictured left, last week in the job

But she hasn't said farewell completely as she'll keep in touch with staff at the QEH.

"I'll always be part of West Norfolk, I'll return back here on holiday and potentially retire here too," Caroline said.

Campaign for a new King's Lynn hospital continues in outgoing chief executive Caroline Shaw's last week in the job

"We have a brilliant team here and there's a family feeling, its really lovely and it's what makes a hospital."

Caroline also reflected on her final week in the role as chief executive.

"It's been really sad weekend, especially because of the Queen, there's a really special royal sense here, we've seen a lot of royals in our hospital over the years.

Outgoing QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw

"There's been a sense of loss, the Queen bought identity and belonging here.

"I think we should push for the next hospital to be called the Queen Elizabeth Hospital."