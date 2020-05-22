Home   News   Article

'Thank you, King's Lynn', says lighting firm in last of NHS tribute displays

By Allister Webb
Published: 10:58, 22 May 2020
 Updated: 11:00, 22 May 2020

One of Lynn's tallest buildings was lit up last night in the fourth and last, for now, of a series of tributes to the work of the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

The grain silo at the town's docks was the setting for the display devised by events lighting company Jak Ropa Professional.

And they say they are planning an even bigger spectacle over the coming weeks.

