Thanksgiving service held for King's Lynn Minster works

Improvement and adaptation work at Lynn’s medieval Minster church will never cease, with successive generations each leaving its mark on the building.

The Minster vicar, Canon Chris Ivory, said that as it is changed and adapted in the future, people must never lose sight of its principle purpose as a place in which God’s loving presence can be perceived.

Canon Ivory was speaking during his sermon at a service of thanksgiving and dedication by the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, following the Minster’s extensive £950,000 programme of new building and restoration, which is almost complete.

Service of Thanksgiving for the completion of work at The Minster King's Lynn. Pictured FLtoR Angela Rayner. Dr Julian Litten. Bishop of King's Lynn Jonathan Meyrick. Lord Townsend. King's Lynn Deputy Mayor Margaret Wilkinson..Canon Chris Ivory..

Canon Ivory also told the congregation at Sunday’s special service, attended by borough deputy mayor, Margaret Wilkinson and the High Steward of King’s Lynn Minster,

The Marquess Townshend, that he had no doubt that the great goodwill and generous support of the West Norfolk community and of grant-making trusts showed God’s generous response to their prayers.

“Work on this building will never come to an end but we pray that we never lose lose sight of it principal purpose, that is, to be a place to be at home with God in the here and now,” said Canon Ivory.

The new build work has created a three-storey module building within a massive steel framework in the north-west porch. It hasprovided a new church office, a new reception area, new top-floor meeting room and disabled and ordinary toilets and a large lift to accommodate people with disabilities and their chairs.

During Sunday’s service Bishop Jonathan visited each floor of the new buildingand dedicated and blessed it sprinkling Holy water in it and around it.

He also spoke of the continuing programme of restoration work around the famous Snetzler organ made possible by the generous legacy of the late John Jordan, former organist and director of music.

Bishop Jonathan also said a thanksgiving prayer for all those involved in creating the new facilities.