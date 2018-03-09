That’s Entertainment - Braving the elements

Perhaps there has been an upside to the cold snap, and that’s been the opportunity to stay home and catch up with films that we may have missed.

It was great news to learn of Gary Oldman’s success at the Oscars for his portrayal of Churchill in Darkest Hour, and a film I recommended in this column, The Shape of Water, being awarded best picture.

n For those who managed to avoid The Beast from the East and get out and about, there was much to enjoy in West Norfolk.

I was pleased to catch Tony Bellar’s exhibition, A Chattering Melange at Greyfriars Art Space, where there was a dazzling variety of his very original and colourful work on display. The exhibition continues until 4pm tomorrow.

I braved the elements and enjoyed Dr Paul Richards’ walk as part of Cocktail Week in Lynn. We visited the sites of the numerous pubs of Lynn’s past and learned about the wine trade and the port of Lynn’s prominent part in it, not to mention piracy and smuggling. A very enlightening and enjoyable session.

n I know many readers are animal lovers, so the latest exhibition at True’s Yard FisherFolk Museum should appeal.

Entitled Practical Pets and Animal Tales, the exhibit contains many fascinating photographic images of our furry and feathered friends. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

n Don’t forget the occasional afternoon talks at Lynn Museum, the next being on Doorways of Lynn, at 2.30pm on Wednesday. I also recommend a visit to The Stories of Lynn in the Saturday Market Place when time permits.

n The King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society are performing the original, and highly successful two-act American coming-of-age musical, Avenue Q.

It’s certainly something different and original so make a note in your diary to be entertained between April 11 and 14 at Lynn Arts Centre. Call the box office on 01553 764864 to book tickets.

n Moving over to Hunstanton and Downham Market now, Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre is offering diverse film showings such as, Everything, Everything.

n Or, if your preference is music of the late 1930’s and 40’s, why not book for The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK with The Andrews Sisters UK next Wednesday, at 2pm. For details of shows at the Princess Theatre, call 01485 532252.

n Downham is the place to be on Friday, March 16, when the St Winnold’s Parade leaves the council offices at 9am with the procession making its way to the town hall.

n The town hall is also hosting a Spring Craft Fair until tomorrow and on Saturday, April 21, an exciting St George’s Day Fayre will be held along with seasonal celebrations.

n If you are looking to take up a new hobby, perhaps photography is of interest. King’s Lynn Camera Club welcomes new members young and old and regular meetings are held at William Burt Social Club in West Winch. For all the details and to contact the club visit, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

n A few reminders to finish the week. From tomorrow The GroundWork Gallery opens for its new season with TrashArt running until June 2. It features works in Sculpture and assemblage by Jan Eric Visser and is sure to be exciting and innovative.

n As previously mentioned, there will be a special showing and reception on the evening of March 16, at St George’s Guildhall, Lynn, of the moving film, I, Daniel Blake. Held by King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club, all proceeds from the evening will be donated to The Purfleet Trust to support their vital work supporting the homeless in our area. For more details, visit Lynn Corn Exchange’s website or call 01553 764864.