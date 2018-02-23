That’s Entertainment - Celebrating our home

I was delighted to see another reason to love West Norfolk given in last weekend’s Sunday Times.

A whole article was devoted to Great British Breaks, with Wells-Next-The-Sea, Blakeney and Burnham Thorpe featured as great places to visit.

Making a trip to Holkham Hall, a gentle outing on The Wells, Walsingham Light Railway and the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham were also given a mention.

The whole area is of great beauty, we knew that, of course, but it’s great to see it acknowledged in one of our leading national newspapers.

We can also be proud of The King’s Lynn Fiction Festival which celebrates it’s 30th anniversary this year.

Many exciting literary events will take place on March 16-18 at Lynn’s historic Town Hall, with several famous authors participating including Louis de Bernieres, Rachel Hore and her husband D.J. Taylor.

There will also be appearances from Peter Benson, Christopher Bigsby, Rachel Crowther, Sally Emerson, Guinevere Glasfurd, Mark Illis and John Lucas.

Call 01553 691661 or visit the festival’s website to book tickets, or pick them up on the door.

Hot on it’s heels, The Cambridge Literary Festival takes place between April 13-15, follwed by the King’s Lynn Poetry Festival later this year in September.

Don’t forget there’s another chance to meet Louis de Bernieres on the afternoon of Saturday, April 7, at Lynn’s new poetry group, in order to join and attend the members-only event, contact Andee on 07739 237486.

As I write, the BAFTA Film awards are due to be announced and this week I recommend the movie, The Shape of Water, which has been nominated for multiple awards and Oscars.

A strange, fantastical film depicting the loving relationship between a mute woman and a mysterious scaled creature from South America. Try and catch it at a cinema near you.

From film to amateur theatre now, the King’s Lynn Players are presenting The Secret Garden in Lynn’s Guildhall between March 22-24 at 7.30pm.

There will be a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm. The show is sponsored by The Lynn News and you can book tickets now by calling the box office on 01553 764864.

As readers may have heard already, Lynn’s first Cocktail Week starts today with ten bars over ten days.

It’s all very amazing and, I know, our very own ‘Bar Man’ Jeff Hoyle is in the thick of things so you’d better visit www.klcocktailweek.co.uk now for further details.

On the music scene we have, The Battle of the Bands, with the next heat taking place this Sunday at Shuck’s yurt in Thornham at 4pm. The competition winners will get the chance to appear live at Lynn’s Festival Too in the summer.

An exciting concert will be performed on the evening of Sunday, March 18 at St Nicholas Chapel, Lynn, starting at 7.30pm.

We will be lucky to hear not only the fine local KL Festival Chorus perform music by Victoria, but also hear the internationally acclaimed British vocal group, Stile Antico at the same concert.

What a coup, it’s got to be a great night for all involved.

As always, don’t forget to take a look at what’s going on at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, and The Marriotts Warehouse Trust will be holding more Pleasant Sunday Afternoon talks from March 25 at 3pm.

Talks are free and no booking is necessary and their next Coffee morning quiz will be held Wednesday, February 28, at 11am. Places are £5 including refreshments.

Lastly, National Old Stuff Day will be celebrated at Hunstanton Library on March 2. Anyone is welcome to attend between 10am-12pm and bring along any old items they have collected over the years to chat about over tea and cake.