That’s Entertainment - Easter egg hunt is on

Easter has just about arrived and come rain or shine there’s plenty to entertain us over the next few weeks, so without further ado let’s make a start.

Why not take part in the Lynn Town Easter trail tomorrow between 10am and 3pm?

All you have to do is find 15 giant Easter Eggs hidden throughout the town and claim a prize.

You can pick up your trail map at 27 New Conduit Street, opposite Wilkinsons. It sounds all great seasonal family fun!

n St Nicholas’ Chapel, Lynn, is the venue for even more great Easter Events.

Build a Bunny Hunt, Easter Puppets, Spring Baskets and Twigs of Spring are some of the events being planned over the next few days.

For more details or to book a place call 01553 774471 or email kingslynn@thecct.org.uk

n I always encourage readers to visit the famous historic stately homes in our area and an exhibition which has attracted national attention is The Damien Hirst Exhibition being presented at Houghton Hall until mid-July.

Colour Space Paintings and Outdoor Sculptures are on display and the exhibition will coincide with the publication of Colour Space from HENI Publishing.

There will also be much to enjoy at other local historic venues this holiday.

n Today sees the opening of the West Norfolk Artists’ Association Spring Exhibition.

Thornham Village Hall is the venue and this free exhibition is open between 10am and 5pm up until Monday, April 2.

A variety of modern and more traditional work will be on display in differing mediums. Not to be missed!

n Snettisham Park is also inviting us to follow their Easter Egg Hunt over this weekend and there’s a lot more on offer to experience including an Amazing Deer Safari, Live Lambing and Pony Rides.

Booking is necessary for these activities, so don’t miss out.

Refreshments are available at the excellent tearoom and the centre is open between 10am and 5pm daily.

Call 01485 542425 for more information or to book activities.

n A must for all lovers of poetry and a good read.

Famous Novelist Louis de Bernieres will make a special appearance at Lynn’s new Poetry Group on the afternoon of Saturday, April 7, between 2-4pm.

The venue is The Friends Meeting House, Bridge Street, Lynn, and in order to attend, you must join the club and contact Andee on 07739 237486.

Don’t forget there’s several exciting shows coming our way very soon.

n Beauty and the Beast is being performed at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Thursday, April 12.

The performances are at 2-6pm. It will be a fine Easter Panto and stars Bobby Davro, and Dani Harmer.

Tickets are available at the box office on 01553 764864.

n Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is also being performed at Lynn’s Corn Exchange between April 4-6, by The Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company.

n Then later next month, King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS) are performing Avenue Q The Musical at Lynn’s Arts Centre mid April.

n Many theatre and opera fans greatly appreciate the live streaming of professional performances from around the world at local cinemas.

I notice the first opera I watched live as a youngster, Cosi Fan Tutte by Mozart is being streamed tomorrow at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema, at 5.55pm from The Met.

Long live this great cultural service! Happy Easter.

n For more details of upcoming events from across the area, check the What’s On Listings on page 62-63 for full details of everything that is happening across the area, or glance to the opposite page for cinema and gig listings.