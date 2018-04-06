That’s Entertainment - Generosity of residents

Three items caught my eye in this Tuesday’s Lynn News, one bringing back happy memories, as it concerned the saving of an extensive archive of the life and career of Peggy Spencer, the dance legend who retired to live near family in Lynn and who died in 2016.

Her archive has been given to The Bishopgate Institute in London by her daughter, Helena Anderson, and the front page story brought back those memories of a lovely lady and friend.

The other two items described the generosity and support people in West Norfolk seem to give readily to help others.

Fellow columnist and KLFM presenter, Simon Rowe, describes the superb response to the appeal for people to donate Easter Eggs to deserving homes in the area and hundreds were given. Sarah Juggins told how passengers on our Fenline helped a family when they had boarded the wrong train and the support given by fellow passengers was heroic.

So, another reason to Love West Norfolk - the generosity of it’s residents. Don’t forget, by the way, if you want to do your bit to help improve local rail services, do visit The Fenline Users Association Website, and perhaps become a member, www.flua.org.uk

n Before the King’s Lynn Festival begins its grand programme in July, I should just mention two final events in the current season. Tonight, the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars take to stage at Lynn Arts Centre, featuring jazz standards and popular American music from the early 20th century. Tickets available from the box office on 01553 764864.

n Next month’s Hanse Weekend is going to be amazing, and the King’s Lynn Festival will hold a Hanse Band Concert on the evening of Friday, May 18, including music by Bach, Buxtehude, Sweelinck and Telemann. Taking place at All Saints Church from 7pm, tickets available from the box office on 01553 764864.

n I’ve been notified of an exciting mid-week concert featuring The Centre Stage Swing Band with vocalist Tom Melvin featuring music from the 30s, 40s and 50s, including Glen Miller, Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington and Sammy Nestico to name but a few.

Taking place at Lynn’s Town Hall on April 11, from 7.30pm, tickets cost £15 and include a glass of prosecco, these are available from the One to One Project on 01553 770770, or email onetooneproject@aol.com

n Don’t forget those coffee mornings at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, on the first Saturday of each month between 10am and 12 noon, all are welcome.

Still over at St Faith’s Church, an entertaining concert will be held on April 27, featuring popular entertainer Stephen Hayter and The Singing Bishop, the Rt Revd Jonathan Meyrick.

Organised by the Friends of St Faith’s, the entertainment starts at 7pm and tickets are available from the church office on 01553 774916.

The church is celebrating 20 Years of the Friends and is looking for more people to join. All money raised goes toward the repair and maintenance of the historic, much-loved local church building.

n I recommend a series of Spring Talks being held at The Stories of Lynn . Next Tuesday, Alison Gifford speaks on Norfolk’s Forgotten Wives and Mothers from 6.30pm and more will follow in this interesting series.

n 50 Things Thursday sounds intriguing! Family Fun is promised on Brancaster Beach between 10am and 4pm on April 12. Just turn up on the beach and look out for staff and flags. Stay for as long or little as you like and get involved with the family activities provided.

n Lastly, a quick reminder to give Andee a call now on 07739 237486 to attend the meeting where novelist, Louis de Bernieres will attend. The event will take place between 2-4pm at Friend’s Meeting House, in Bridge Street, Lynn, tomorrow.