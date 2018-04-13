That’s Entertainment - Luck is in our favour

Friday 13th is certainly not going to be bad luck entertainment-wise as there is, as usual, much out there to look forward to today and in the future here in West Norfolk.

Let’s make a start straight away with some exciting news about an anniversary. The Greyfriars Art Space is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an inspiring, mixed media exhibition opening this weekend.

A special preview of the show is being held at the Art Space, in St James Street, Lynn, between 7-9pm tonight, to meet the artists and light refreshments will be available; the exhibition is then on display until April 28.

n Another high profile exhibition that’s bound to enrich our local artistic life and that features the work of local Artist, Alison Dunhill’s latest pieces.

Entitled Plaster, Parquet and Pillars, it is being shown at Lynn’s historic Arts Centre from this Sunday, April 15-21, open everyday from 12 noon until 4pm at The Fermoy Gallery.

In her work, Alison uses everyday materials and ‘found objects’, often recycling things that are usually thrown away.

Her work has been seen all over the world and she has had studios internationally also. Do visit the Exhibition which supports the work of The Purfleet Trust.

n After the success of the last meeting of Lynn’s new Poetry Group, where Louis de Bernieres talked with members and read some of his poetry, the next session will take place on Saturday, May 5, 2-4pm, at The Friends Meeting House in Bridge Street.

The theme for the afternoon will be friendship.

n Our churches regularly present concerts and All Saints, in Lynn, is certainly no exception. I recommend a Jazz Entertainment afternoon starting at 3.30pm on Sunday, May 6.

n Lynn Minster is the venue for another musical event on Sunday, April 22, 3pm. A new choir has been formed appropriately named Accorde and conductor Andrew Foxley will lead proceedings. Light music, gospel and part-songs are included on the programme and tea and cake will be provided in the interval. Entry is free.

n St John’s Church, in The Walks, is another venue where events are held, do visit the website for more details.

n Once again, it’s the time of year to remind you of interesting Heritage Attractions across the area, such as The Heritage Centre concerning RAF Bircham Newton within the campus of The National Construction College East.

The next openings are on Sunday, May 6-7, the centre is usually open between 10am-4pm, entrance and car parking is always free. Visit www.rafbnmp.org.uk for further details.

n The famous Baden Powell cockling boat will soon be ready to take trips out for interested passengers to experience how the Cook family – the first owners of the boat – sailed. The boat has now returned to The South Quay Pontoons with new sails. Visit www.floatourboat.co.uk for more information on this fascinating vessel.

n Next Wednesday, the King’s Lynn Music Society meeting features singers from St John’s College, Cambridge. Tenor Michael Bell and countertenor Hugh Cutting will sing from solo repertoire and Britten’s canticle, Abraham and Isaac.

The recital commences at 7.30pm, Lynn’s Town Hall being the venue. Coffee is available from 7pm.

n I’m off to see an adaptation of Gogol’s Government Inspector at Westacre Theatre this weekend given by The Theatre’s Young People, more on that, and what Westacre is offering, soon.

n Lastly, don’t forget, you can go and sing Oliver! with The King’s Lynn Festival Chorus this Sunday from 1pm.

All singers are welcome to the venue of St Nicholas’ Chapel, but be quick, visit the Chorus website now for all details.