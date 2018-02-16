That’s Entertainment - Plenty to entertain West Norfolk

Provided the cold, wintry weather, or the various strains of flu do not prevent us, there’s plenty going on in West Norfolk to keep us entertained and engaged over the next few weeks.

Our much loved Mart is already in town, opened by The Mayor on Wednesday, but hot on it’s tail comes Circus Mondao, celebrating 250 years of Circus and opening for our pleasure from next Wednesday at Knights Hill Farm Shop, Grimston Road, South Wootton.

The Circus has performances up to Sunday, March 4, and all seats are £6.50 on Wednesdays. For further information, call 07722 791777 and enjoy the show.

Over in Downham Market, the town celebrates The Chinese New Year today from 10am in the Town Square. On March 9-10, between 10am and 5pm is a Spring Craft Fair at The Town Hall, and on Friday, March 16, the St. Winnold’s Parade leaves the Town Council Offices with the procession making it’s way to the Town Hall.

It sounds to me it’s all happening in Downham Market any time soon.

Whenever I’ve been to a barn dance it’s always been great fun, so if you fancy a good night out why not head to Marshland St James Community Centre for a Valentines’ Ceilidh tomorrow night?

There will be live music, easy to learn dances and it’s suited to all ages and abilities. Running from 7-11.30pm, tickets are £7.50 which includes a light supper, but bring your own drinks. Contact either 01945 430551 or 01945 430470 for tickets.

It’s always enjoyable hearing on national radio local sounds, such as bird song from the marshes, or church bells from a local church, St Faith’s at Gaywood has had the sounds of its glorious bells broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

I remind those readers interested in actually visiting the places broadcast to take a look at the websites of our historic churches and places of natural interest such as Welney Wetland Centre, RSPB Titchwell Marsh Nature Reserve, Church Farm, Stow Bardolph for lambing, and lastly Snettisham Park Farm and Visitor Centre.

No doubt, there’s plenty more but these local historic and natural places of interest are what makes us love West Norfolk.

Another reason why we love West Norfolk is the great variety of culture, art and music available to enjoy all year round.

The King’s Lynn Festival, Festival Too and the many concerts, gigs, exhibitions, shows, films, talks and walks being held in our towns and villages alike are staggering.

For opera fans, a performance of Verdi’s La Traviata will be performed at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on the evening of Sunday, March 4, at 7.30pm. Live theatre and opera is regularly streamed to some of our local cinemas.

This week I recommend two films if you can get to see them, Black Panther and Phantom Thread. As different as chalk from cheese but fine and entertaining in their own way.

And now for something completely different. An evening combining a three course meal with a murder mystery, presented by travel and tourism students from Lynn’s College of West Anglia.

It’s hosted by entertainment group Murder Most Foul and all dastardly deeds take place in the college’s Novus Restaurant. To book a place, call 01553 815464 or email novus@cwa.ac.uk

Lastly, Dr Paul Richards is leading a Cocktail Week event on March 3, a town walk with the theme, Places, People and Lynn’s Drink Trade Past and Present.

Meeting at 3pm outside the Dukes Head in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, this interesting talk and walk will be thirsty work so it all ends up at The Hanse House at around 4.30pm.

To book, go to www.klcocktailweek.co.uk and register for the walk which is free.