That’s Entertainment - Poetry and literature by Andy Tyler

As usual there’s much to cover this week but I’ll start by featuring two places to visit, both just outside West Norfolk and still in the region.

RAF Waterbeach station was built for No. 3 Group, Bomber Command between 1940 and 1941 and the site finally closed in March, 2013.

There is a Military Heritage Museum dedicated to preserving Waterbeach’s military heritage and it displays a fascinating collection of objects, photographs and memorabilia.

Access can also be provided to the Airfield Site and Memorial Garden, created by the Royal Engineers in 2009. From next month opening times will be 10am to 4pm on the first Wednesday and Sunday of each month until October.

The Museum can also be opened by appointment, contact Rebecca Britton by email rbritton@urbanandcivic.com or call 01480 413 141.

n I recently visited Snape Maltings, the famous concert hall, now home of The Aldeburgh Festival which was founded in 1948 by the composer Benjamin Britten, the tenor Peter Pears and the librettist/producer Eric Crozier.

The complex of buildings including The Maltings at Snape also include a restaurant, gift shop and other retail outlets as well as picturesque places to view, and works of art to study.

If music is your passion a visit to The Aldeburgh Festival, held June 8-24 is a must, and Aldeburgh itself is a fine place to visit. Suffolk’s not that far away!

n Now a reminder of some local groups whose next meetings will be soon upon us.

Wednesday, March 7, at 4pm is the time and date to be at Waterstones Book Club at the Lynn store in Norfolk Street to have a cuppa and discuss Waterstone’s current book of the month, Defectors by Joseph Kanon, and yes , it features Spies and espionage!

Do come along and join us.

n The King’s Lynn Music Society’s next meeting will be of great interest to all lovers of Delius’s music. Michael Green, past vice-chairman of The Delius Society, founded in 1962, will give an illustrated talk on the composer on the evening of Wednesday, February 21.

Lynn’s Town Hall is the conducive venue and the evening starts at 7.30pm. Coffee is available and a fascinating time is expected.

n The next meeting of King’s Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences sounds to be a lecture on The Flora of King’s Lynn, to be given by Robin Stevenson.

n Next Friday evening at The Lecture Room, Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay is the place to be, and the meeting starts at 7.30pm.

n The next meeting of Lynn’s new Poetry group is being held on Saturday, March 3, starting at 2pm and with the theme of ‘Dreams’.

Do come along and enjoy discussing and reading published dreamy poems at The Friend’s Meeting House, Bridge Street, Lynn.

The exciting news about the Poetry Group is that at it’s April meeting, held on Saturday, April 7, the famous novelist, poet and writer, Louis de Bernieres will attend the meeting. It’s bound to be a prestigious and popular event, so, as space will be limited only members of the group can attend. Contact Andee to become a member on 07739 237486. I for one will be re-reading Captain Corelli’s Mandolin and exploring more of his work.

n As readers will know there is plenty going on at St. Nicholas’ Chapel, Lynn these days, and for art lovers I recommend a visit to a Norfolk Sixth Form and College Art Exhibition, free entry going on until February, 19.

n Lastly, it’s almost half- term and don’t forget all those activities for the kids at Alive Leisure Venues, the opportunity to celebrate Valentines Day at The Vancouver Quarter tomorrow between 10am and 3pm and The Mart. What more could we ask for?