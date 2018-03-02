That’s Entertainment - Top billing for festival

Another exciting week has passed with much to entertain, educate and enjoy in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

One of the high spots was the launch of the 2018 King’s Lynn Festival Programme which takes place takes place between July 15-28.

The rich and varied programme includes performances by Craig Ogden, Jacqui Dankworth, The Sixteen and BBC Big Band with special guest Claire Martin. Orchestras include concerts given by The Halle and Bournemouth Symphony.

There’s much more to mention, so I will feature some of the films, coffee concerts, exhibitions, walks and talks in future columns.

One concert I will mention this week is the A4 Brass Quartet’s Festival Coffee Concert, taking place on March 16 starting at 11am at Lynn’s Town Hall with tea, coffee and cake will be served from 10.30am.

The prize-winning quartet promises a varied and exciting programme.

Don’t forget the next meeting of Lynn’s new poetry group meets this Saturday between 2-4pm at The Friend’s Meeting House, Bridge Street.

Do bring along your poems with ‘dreams’ as their theme and be prepared to read and discuss them.

Without doubt my movie tip of the week is Lady Bird, a superb rite of passage film, at times hilarious and moving with great performances from Saoirse Ronan, as Lady Bird, and Laurie Metcalf, as Lady Bird’s mother.

Their strained but ultimately loving relationship is central to the plot. Catch it at your local cinema if it’s being shown!

Tomorrow, a friendly coffee morning is being held at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, from 10am to 12pm.

All are welcome, and refreshments, charity stalls, and local traders will be in place for visitors. The coffee morning takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

We are lucky in the variety and quality of talks we can attend in the area, and I recommend the annual lecture in honour of Pat Midgley, the founder of True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

The event will take place on the evening of March 29, starting at 7pm.

The lecture takes place at Lynn’s historic Town Hall and is hosted by The Mayor. Tickets are £5, available at True’s Yard or on the door.

The lecture is entitled, The German Ocean, and the distinguished speaker is former county archaeologist, Brian Ayers.

Learn about the knowledge obtained from excavations in the area and around the North Sea. Hanseatic matters will no doubt feature.

Taking a look at The GroundWork Gallery, Purfleet Street, is always well worth it, and from March 9 until June 2 an exhibition of sculpture and assemblage by Dutch artist Jan Eric Visser, Trash Art is on show.

A clever and resourceful artist who makes powerful sculpture from his household waste. For further details head to the GroundWork Gallery website.

At Greyfriars Art Space, in St James Street, popular local artist Tony Bellars is holding his third exhibition at the art space featuring a Chattering Melange of pieces.

Colour and Humour are the watchwords so do pay the Exhibition a visit, admission is free and it is open until March 10, 10am to 4pm, closed Sundays.

There’s another popular Family Affair Soul Weekend at Searle’s Leisure Resort this weekend, call 07950 468011 for general enquiries or 01485 534211 for on site bookings.

Lastly this week, don’t forget to take a look at what our local museums and libraries have on offer in the area, more information here: https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries-local-history-and-archives/libraries/whats-on/whats-on-calendar

And for those interested in what ‘The Penland Phezants’ are up to, and details about their first album visit http://www.musicglue.com/the-penland-phezants/