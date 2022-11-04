Inspired by fundraising efforts and how running can unite people through a common cause, the team at the foundation has set up Team 856.

Its aim is to bring people together through running while raising awareness of men’s mental health and to increase the profile and fundraising aims of the foundation.

A dedicated Facebook group has been set up for runners where participants can share running tips, organise races and plan training runs together.

Team 856 is for non-runners to competitive running club members and has a casual and relaxed atmosphere with fun monthly challenges.

Team 856, including committee members Megan Thaxton and Jodie Bulhemann, ran the Great Eastern Half Marathon in Peterborough on Sunday, October 16, being joined by Man v Fat.

Their aim to raise £500, the amount it costs the foundation on average to run one of its popular Men’s Time events, was well and truly smashed, generating a total of £3,700.

The long term goal in creating a weekly Men’s Time group is looking more like a reality, providing an opportunity for individuals to discuss their mental health and help in finding support.