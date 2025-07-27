Waterstones’ book of the week is The Artist, a lush, impressive debut novel by Lucy Steeds.

Richly evocative of a Provençal summer, Steeds' masterly 1920s-set novel focuses on an enigmatic painter, the young journalist set on penning a piece on him and the artist's niece who harbours an unexpected secret.

Joseph, an aspiring journalist, has been invited to the house. He believes he'll make his name by interviewing the reclusive painter, the great Edouard Tartuffe.

The Artist by Lucy Steeds

But everyone has their secrets. And, under the cover of darkness, Ettie has spent years cultivating hers.

Over this sweltering summer, everyone's true colours will be revealed.

Because Ettie is ready to be seen. Even if it means setting her world on fire.

