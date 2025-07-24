This week marks the end of an era for a primary school principal as current and former pupils wave their goodbyes.

Linda Hothersall, who has been at Eastgate Academy for 16 years, had her efforts acknowledged during a “tearful” send-off after deciding now is the time to retire for health reasons.

Turning the school around from being in ‘special measures’ to being rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted not once, but twice, Linda has brought the community closer together - with staff describing the academy as a “big family.”

Linda Hothersall has retired after 16 years as principal at Eastgate Academy

However, after years of service to the school, she has decided now is the time to put herself first - while she is also expecting her first grandchild, as her daughter, a Year 6 teacher at the school, is expecting.

“It has sort of fallen in nicely that I’m retiring and she will have the baby, so that’s going to be lovely,” Linda said.

It has been a family affair for Linda, as her husband worked at the school as well as her daughter and her son.

Pupils and staff gave Linda gifts to say thank you for what she has done

The school has been bidding her a fond farewell for the last couple of weeks. On Monday, a leavers' assembly was held.

Linda said: “I was sat in a chair with my eyes closed and the children sang ‘Flying Without Wings’ because my daughter and I had been to Westlife. When I was told to open my eyes, every Year 6 child gave me a flower.”

On Tuesday, an assembly allowed pupils to read out poems or memories about Linda. Staff then did their bit – telling her what she had done for them, which was “really hard to hear”.

Her day was then rounded off with a picnic on the field, and a line of parents and children all eager to say goodbye with gifts.

It was an emotional day for pupils, staff, and parents - with some tearing up.

Tracey Hewitt, teaching assistant at Eastgate, said: “She goes the little bit extra. She helps the community and families. She is caring and always wants to help everyone else. Nothing is too much for her. She is like family.

“When we have been at our lowest, she has gotten us through it. It is really sad that she is going.”

Fellow teaching assistant Sharon Cook said: “The children love her - the ones who have left to go to high school come back and see her every week.

“She is a role model for the children and staff. She believes in the staff when we didn’t believe in ourselves. She is the loveliest person.

“She buys all the children ice creams out of her own money on trips, and those who can not afford to go on a residential trip, Linda also pays out of her own pocket so they don't miss out.”

Some of Linda’s favourite memories include the trips the school used to take to places they had never been before, as she has enjoyed showing pupils “that there is life somewhere else” outside Norfolk.

Speaking about her last day, Linda said: “It has been very tearful but nice because you’re getting the memories and you’re talking to the others.”

One parent, Ben Richardson, said Linda has taught four of his children.

“She is the best head teacher in the world. She is one of a kind. She is like family and a mum to everyone,” he said.

“She is brilliant as a person and as a head teacher.”

Daniel Callaby, PE teacher at the school, said: “Linda is totally selfless. Everybody is put before herself.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Hanks, a member of staff, said Linda has “changed her life” and that she “would not be where she is without her”.

Richard Brown, chair of governors, said: “Linda's 16-year contribution has been immense, taking Eastgate from a school in difficulty to one achieving an outstanding Ofsted grading, not once but twice.

“It is a testament to her leadership capabilities that staff turnover at the school is virtually null and void, and satisfaction is very high.”