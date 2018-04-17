The big chop for three little ladies in King’s Lynn

Three girls from West Norfolk have donated 55 inches of their hair to the Little Princesses Trust.

Danica Bocking, 10, Rosella Kerr Clare, 10, and Angelica Lee, 11, each cut over 20 inches off their long locks at Opium Hairdressers in West Lynn on Wednesday to help provide real wigs for children suffering with hair loss.

The youngsters have raised £500 for their respected charities and are also preparing to take on the Mini Gear run next month.

Rosella’s mother, Nicky Clare said: “I am really proud of what the girls are doing. They decided to grow their hair between themselves and then came and told us grown ups about their plans. What they are doing is wonderful.”

Pictured above, Emma Woods, Sarah Buhlemann and Kirsty Waller with Danica Bocking, Rosella Kerr Clare, and Angelica Lee. MLNF18AF04084