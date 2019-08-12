The bikes are back in town as dozens rev up for King's Lynn event

The annual Mods and Rockers Classic Scooter and Motorbike Meet celebrated its 5th anniversary this year in Lynn on Sunday, August 11.

The day was full of entertainment for anyone with a love for classic motorbikes and scooters, as well as the clothes and music of the era.

With a bigger turn out than ever before, event manager Abbie Panks said: "We extended the size of the bike area for this year and that was also filled so we saw an increase on last year's numbers which is very positive.

Mods and Rockers, Motorbike and Scooter Meet. (15072425)

"We also had bikers travelling to King's Lynn for the event from Leicestershire, Nottingham and Essex."

Competitions took place for all who attended, including prizes for the Best Motorbike, Best Scooter, Best Custom Bike, Best Custom Scooter, Best Oddity and even the Best Dressed person for the rock era.

All trophies were sponsored by businesses around the Lynn area.

The music also played a big part in the event with bands like The Groove Hounds, Skarma, Revival and Skake Rattle Roll performing live, and DJ Sue Simper playing rhythm and soul in between performances.

Graham Middleton, borough council cabinet member for business development including events, said: "It was great to see such a large turnout of bikers and spectators. With great live music, food, drink and fashion to enjoy, as well as the vast array of bikes."

A voluntary collection for SERV emergency blood bikes was also taken during the day.

To find out the winners and more information about the event, visit the Mods and Rockers Facebook page.