The cadets of King's Lynn 42F Squadron impress in a mess

King’s Lynn’s 42F Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets held a Dining-In Night for cadets, adult staff and civilian committee.

Styled on a formal RAF mess dinner, the evening was organised by the cadets themselves with assistance from their civilian instructor Gary Walker. Guests of honour were the Squadron’s honorary president Sir Michael Oswald KCVO and his wife Lady Angela and also Wing Cmdr Stuart Geary, from RAF Marham.

42F Squadron's Mess night. Photo: Mike Lister (7380495)

Mess dress, or equivalent evening wear, was the order of the day as all sat down to an excellent four-course dinner.

Chairman of the Mess was Cadet Sgt Jack White. Mr Vice was Cadet A. Anthony Vivaraja who excelled in his tasks that included calling for the Loyal Toast and, following the meal, entertaining the diners after the ‘top table’ had retired.

Following the toasts, Wing Cmdr Geary gave an inspiring speech, the theme of which was seizing opportunities. He w presented Extended Certificate for BTEC (Teamwork and Personal Development in the Community) Awards to five cadets. This certificate marks the successful completion of the first stage of the BTEC Diploma course.

The recipients were Flt Sgt Saffron Kirkpatrick, Sgt Darcey Hillard, Cpl Harry Pink, Cpl Edward Spencer and Cdt Dylan Cooper.

Photo: SUPPLIED