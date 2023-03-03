Liz Truss lamented the "sagging" ceilings at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital as she once again pushed for a new build.

The South West Norfolk MP visited the hospital today (Friday) to speak with health bosses on the crumbling facilities, which are currently the most propped-up in the country.

Campaigners have long been calling for it to be included in the Government's new hospital programme - but despite a decision being expected prior to the end of 2022, its future remains unclear.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss visited Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital this morning (Photos: Mike Fysh)

Ms Truss, the former Prime Minister, has now urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to confirm the QEH's inclusion during his Spring Budget announcement on March 15.

Speaking exclusively to the Lynn News at the hospital today, Ms Truss said: "It desperately needs a replacement. You can see the ceilings are sagging, they're being held up by planks.

"There are rods holding up bits of wall all around the hospital. This is a major issue for constituents.

Liz Truss arrives at the QEH this morning

"They are very, very concerned about the state of the hospital and the safety of the hospital for patients, and we clearly need a much better long term solution.

"This hospital was only designed to operate for 30 years back in the 1980s - it's now 40 years, so what I am campaigning for with (North West Norfolk MP) James Wild is to get this funding for the new hospital.

"I've written to the Chancellor, he's just got back to me, so I'm going to see him next week.

"What I want to see is this happen in the Budget, if not before."

Liz Truss speaks with Lynn News reporter Kris Johnston

After arriving at the QEH, Ms Truss held a private meeting with Chris Lawrence and Alice Webster - the chair and newly appointed CEO of the QEH NHS Foundation Trust respectively.

She also spoke with its deputy director of estates, Nichola Hunter, and was given a tour of several hospital rooms being held up by props.

Ms Truss admitted that a decision on the building's future being delayed for so long has led to uncertainty for staff and patients.

She added: "I was hearing that there could be an announcement late last year, and then that didn't happen.

"I think people are getting worried about it, so I urge the Chancellor to confirm it as soon as possible to give people the reassurance that the hospital is going to be sorted out.

"In my time as an MP, I've seen the quality of service at the hospital really improve. We've got great leadership, we've got a new chief executive appointed today, which is fantastic news.

"But that needs to be matched by a building that is fit for purpose, and this one simply isn't.

"You can just see from walking around it that it doesn't work."

See Tuesday's Lynn News for our full interview with Ms Truss.