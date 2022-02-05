West Norfolk is getting ready to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in a big way, as the monarch celebrates 70 years on the British throne.

To commemorate this historic milestone, The Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, has tasked a group of Deputy Lieutenants to organise a series of events and activities, and gather as many people as possible to celebrate the Jubilee.

James Bagge, the Deputy Lieutenant chairing the Norfolk organising committee, and former High Sheriff of Norfolk, said: “This Platinum Jubilee Year presents us in Norfolk with a unique opportunity to celebrate the life of service of our own very special resident and above all to say ‘Thank you’ for all she has done and continues to do.

Queen's jubilee events. Platinum. Queen Elizabeth II (54341596)

"Let us show her how much we love her.

"Let’s re-energise our communities which have served us so well across the county over the last two difficult years and now let’ s have some fun.

"Pray for some lovely weather over the first weekend in June and start to plan those street parties and other community events. Get involved and enjoy”

One of the event's organisers James Bagge (37477216)

To kick-start the exciting event, organisers want to bring the residents of West Norfolk to the forefront.

There will be a Royal Salute which will be performed by a whopping 2,000 schoolchildren, 100 adult singers, a 60-piece orchestra, 20 samba drummers, and an African choir at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29 and 30.

There will be activity based Platinum Jubilee Trails and The Platinum Jubilee Challenge Awards which are open to the "young and young at heart" according to organisers.

New Queen: Princess Elizabeth official portrait (54617222)

The challenges will be made up of four self-defined challenges: physical, environmental, learning and creative.

From early April, all this activity and more will be listed and available at www.platinumjubileenorfolk.org.

From today, people can sign up for Norfolk’s Platinum Jubilee events and activities on the website.

If you’re an individual or group who wants to find out more, or a business interested in sponsoring events or activities, or a young person who wants to take part in the awards scheme, go to www.platinumjubileenorfolk.org/registeryourinterest to register, and you will be contacted as more details are available.

The International Bomber Command Centre will again host a beacon for the Platinum Jubilee, on June 2, marking the start of a weekend of activities. (54526751)

If you’re organising an event on behalf of a group of others, or a parish or town council, visit www.platinumjubileenorfolk.org/submityourevent to enter details of your event.

When the website goes fully live at the beginning of April, your event will be listed on the events calendar and appear on the website’s interactive map.

Also appearing on the map will be the location of beacons across the county.

In keeping with the long tradition of celebrating Royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations, local authorities and community groups are being encouraged to light beacons across the UK in the evening of June 2.

Norfolk has 54 beacons registered so far, and the aim is to achieve at least 70 in the county, one for each year of the Queen’s reign.

To find out how to organise a beacon and join in the national celebrations, visit the specific beacons website www.queensjubileebeacons.com.