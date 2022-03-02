A family are fundraising for the Macmillan Unit at the QEH, as a tribute to 49-year-old mother of two who died last month.

Cheryl Reed,of Sandringham, was a much loved mother and wife, who "put her family first".

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, her husband revealing at the point of diagnosis "she had the disease for years".

Carl Reed with beloved wife Cheryl, enjoying time on the Norfolk Broads in 2019 (55200641)

Carl Reed, Cheryl's husband, said: "Sadly, she had the cancer for years when she was finally diagnosed, but the fight in her was amazing, she was so strong and we didn't expect to keep her as long as we did.

"For three years she received the latest treatment at the QEH and it worked, but seven months later it had spread to her liver and bones."

Mr Reed praised his wife, who would be "so touched and proud" at the fundraising efforts of her family, including her two daughters Emily,19 and Hannah,18.

The family are hoping to secure donations for the specialist cancer unit that cared for Mrs Reed and also a Tree of Life to be planted outside the unit as a memorial.

The tree would be for the families of patients lost to cancer, and would offer them a chance to engrave their loved one's names onto wooden leaves, which would be hung from the tree.

Mr Reed said: "Cheryl would have been so touched and proud, that people would donate money for the cause. She truly was a wonderful woman and the best wife and mother you could ask for.

"Even when she became ill, she would push herself to go on days out or do little things around the house, she was a real fighter.

"Cheryl made this house a home, and somewhere where Emily and Hannah always wanted to be, she doted on her kids and would always put them first.

"We went to the broads in 2019, and went back again when she was wheelchair bound, she was determined to go on the boat even though she was in a wheelchair - so we did.

"The Macmillian unit at the QEH were amazing, they made us feel like family, I can't put into words what they did for us and Cheryl and we would like to give back - that was also something she wanted."

The fund has already raised an impressive £1,600 and is on the way to the £2,500 goal. To Donate head to GoFundMe via this link.

It was Mrs Reed's wish to be at home when she died, with her family, and this was something her husband ensured would happen.

She died on February 19, and her funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on March 9 at 12.15pm.