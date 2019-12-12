The final Christmas hurrah for King's Lynn lunch club as closure confirmed

It is set to be an emotional affair next week as residents gather at a popular Lynn-based facility for the final time.

The West Norfolk Pop-In Centre at the London Road Methodist Church will be closing after the final Christmas Party on Tuesday, December 17.

Manageress of the lunch club Kate Lewis said there has been an “enormous amount of interest in the closure of the Pop-In” but Tuesday will still be the final day due to a funding shortage.

Manageress Kate Lewis with Clive Moulton, members and volunteers of the West Norfolk Pop-In club at London Road

As well as serving a cooked lunch to clients, many of whom are now living on their own, the club has also run afternoon exercise sessions and knitting classes for over 30 years.

Despite offers of advice and support from West Norfolk Council and local charity groups such as the Priory Rotary Club and Lions, the funding issue has not been resolved.

On Tuesday, a Christmas dinner will be served from 12 noon after a free prize raffle at 11.30am.

Presentations to volunteers will start at 1pm then Greyfriars Academy’s choir will sing for those in attendance at 1.30pm.

The afternoon will be rounded off with a beverage and mince pies.

The club was first funded through a property sale but those funds have dried up with manageress Kate Lewis saying grants did not come in as the club was seen to be “standing on its own two feet.”

During a full West Norfolk Council meeting at the end of November, Independent councillor Alex Kemp said something should be done to help those people who use the lunch club as an "important facility".

In response, deputy leader of the council Elizabeth Nockolds said: "We made contact with the group but at the moment there has been no reply. We spoke about the Ask Lily project and there has been no reply through the trustees so we are waiting for a reply."

Mrs Lewis can be contacted on 07748265973 for more information.

