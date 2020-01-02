The first babies of 2020 welcomed at King's Lynn hospital

The father of a baby boy who was born just 13 minutes into the New Year in Lynn has spoken of feeling "proud as punch".

Gareth Mainprize's wife Rachael, 30, gave birth to Leo at 12.13am at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A total of seven babies were born at the hospital on January 1 with Luna Addison also giving birth to her daughter Amelia at 12.16am.

Gareth and Rachael Mainprize with their son Leo who was born on New Year's Day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Also pictured are older sisters Jessica (9) and Lexie (4) with grand parents Brian and Ruth Mainprize. Pictures: Ian Burt

Mr Mainprize,33, said Leo was not expected to be born until January 15 but Rachael was told to go to the hospital on New Year's Eve at 4pm after her waters broke.

The Downham family, which includes nine-year-old Jessica and four-year-old Lexie, were welcoming Leo into the world early the next day.

"It was that quick a delivery from when the waters broke that you did not really realise what time it was until the midwife told us," Mr Mainprize said.

Jessica (9) and her new born brother Leo Mainprize

"We are just as proud as punch. We were both hoping for a son and he is a very well behaved little boy.

"He was up for a couple of hours last night but he is doing really well and sleeps for most of the time."

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital were quick to congratulate the families of Leo and Amelia on social media.

Luna Addison with her daughter Amelia who was born on New Year's Day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

A post by the hospital said: "Many congratulations from TeamQEH. 2020 is International Year of the Nurse and Midwife so [there is] no better time to celebrate the decade's first new arrivals."

