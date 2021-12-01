The High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney, visited the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Lynn campus this week as part of an initiative to scope out views and perspectives of younger people.

Mr Gurney spent the course of the morning speaking to groups of staff, students and student representatives about various issues facing the younger generation, and the challenges and opportunities they face, including mental health, safety, drug use and public transport.

The visit is part of his wider remit across the county and Mr Gurney has visited schools and colleges across the region as part of his research.

From L to R: Lewis Robertson, Shane Rothwell, Connor McFadden, High Sheriff of Norfolk Michael Gurney, Tillye Lauder and Cameron McCallum (53465543)

The High Sheriff said:“I found the visit really valuable in understanding better the needs, aspirations and concerns of both the students and those staff caring for them.

I was very heartened by the optimism and enthusiasm of everyone I met as we recover from the pandemic.”

Public Protective Services student, Tillye Lauder, said:“I have really enjoyed speaking with Michael today.

The High Sheriff and CWA Principal David Pomfret (53465546)

"Sometimes I feel as a younger person that our voices aren’t heard and today I feel like they have been about some of the important issues we face on a daily basis.”

Ms Lauder hope to join the Police force when she finishes her course.

David Pomfret, CWA Principal, said:“We are delighted to welcome the High Sheriff, Michael Gurney to CWA. We admire his commitment to working with and enacting change for the benefit of younger people within the county, and it is great to see our students’ involvement within this process.”