The Norfolk Hospice have launched their Let Your Memory Live On campaign.

Let Your Memory Live On is all about helping people navigate later life financial planning and driving awareness of the impact that gifts in Wills have on the registered charity.

Gifts in Wills, also known as legacies, are gifts made to a charity in somebody’s Will.

The Norfolk Hospice. Pictured is Louise with her family. (42219165)

They are hugely important to the funding of the Hospice, as currently the care for one in six of their patients is funded by gifts in Wills.

The cost to run the Hospice is £6,900 each day, so gifts in Wills really do make a difference for local people who require free Hospice services.

Lyndsay Carter, chief executive at The Norfolk Hospice, said: “We hope that the Let Your Memory Live On campaign helps people become aware of the importance of later life planning and the remarkable impact that gifts in Wills can have on The Norfolk Hospice.

“In fact, a legacy from Mr and Mrs Tapping enabled the purchase of the first Hospice site in Snettisham back in 1989 and the building was named Tapping House in their honour.

“Even a gift of one per cent can make a huge difference and your inheritors still receive 99 per cent.

"Of course family and friends always come first, but after you have provided for them, please remember future generations needing The Norfolk Hospice.”

The Norfolk Hospice have partnered with Independent Financial Advisors Ascot Lloyd to deliver weekly articles on subjects related to later life planning, including estate planning, important documents, powers of attorney and Inheritance Tax advice.

Mark Juniper, business development manager at Ascot Lloyd in King’s Lynn and long-time friend of the Hospice, added: “We (formerly Ring Associates and now Ascot Lloyd) have assisted with various fundraisers and directly sponsored some of The Norfolk Hospice campaigns ourselves, as well as having organised various discussions with the staff around all things financial and how we can help people.

“We see ourselves in this relationship for the long term, continuing to build trusted relationships so that we can provide valuable help and support where required to anyone linked to The Norfolk Hospice to importantly get all your affairs in order.”

You can read Ascot Lloyd’s articles and more about gifts in Wills on The Norfolk Hospice website: www.norfolkhospice.org.uk/leave-a-gift-in-your-will

The Norfolk Hospice is a registered charity celebrating 35 years of providing free care, comfort and compassion to residents in North and West Norfolk nearing the end of their lives and providing support for their families and friends.