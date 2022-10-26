The Lynn News acts as King's Lynn hub for Boxes of Hope, which help Ukrainians here and overseas
With a Ukraine charity making a desperate plea for donations with winter coming up, The Lynn News is acting as a donation drop-off point.
Boxes of Hope is a charity based in Holbeach that sends lorries of essential items over to Ukraine, but also provides refugees living in the area with items and support.
Charity organiser Mandy Baxter was looking for somebody to volunteer as drop-off base for donation in the Lynn area.
"With winter coming up, we really need warm clothes, sleeping bags and food items," said Mandy.
Now, the Lynn News is open to take donations.Simply drop off any items to our office on the Tuesday Market Place on weekdays between the hours of 10am-5pm.
Boxes of hope are looking for the following donations:
- Tinned food
- Non perishable food
- Bottled water
- Sleeping bags including waterproof for the front line
- Any military clothes wear/boots
- Blankets
- Warm clothing for all ages
- Shoes/boots
- Socks/underwear all ages (new)
- Baby and toddler milk/ food/utensils/bedding
- New toys
- Toiletries
- Sanitary products
- Nappies all ages
- Incontinence pads
- All medical equipment
- First aid
- Medical items/pain killers
- Torches
- Candles
- Matches
- Generators
- Walking aids/ crutches/wheelchairs
- Any tools including power tools
- Firefighting equipment
- Strong rope
- Tarpaulin
- Tyres
- Animal food/medication/accessories