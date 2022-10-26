With a Ukraine charity making a desperate plea for donations with winter coming up, The Lynn News is acting as a donation drop-off point.

Boxes of Hope is a charity based in Holbeach that sends lorries of essential items over to Ukraine, but also provides refugees living in the area with items and support.

Charity organiser Mandy Baxter was looking for somebody to volunteer as drop-off base for donation in the Lynn area.

Mandy Baxter (left) with volunteers Gary Clucas, Rachel Clucas and John Berry (60247616)

"With winter coming up, we really need warm clothes, sleeping bags and food items," said Mandy.

Now, the Lynn News is open to take donations.Simply drop off any items to our office on the Tuesday Market Place on weekdays between the hours of 10am-5pm.

Boxes of hope are looking for the following donations: