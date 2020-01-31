The Lynn News Charity of the Year for 2020 is announced after your votes

The Lynn News 2020 Charity of the Year is the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Maternity Unit Bereavement Suite after a readers’ poll.

A total of 1,950 people cast their votes through an online poll on the Lynn News website and by email.

The Bereavement Suite, which is planned for families who lose their babies either during, or shortly after birth, received 49 per cent of the vote.

Pictured from left to right are Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw, Sharon Younge, Kathryn Owen and Kate Jackman with plans for the new bereavement suite

And the West Norfolk branch of the National Autistic Society finished second with 17 per cent of votes submitted.

Voting was open from last Friday morning until noon on Wednesday this week.

The other five organisations shortlisted were: King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter; Pandora Project; Scotty’s Little Soldiers; West Norfolk Befriending; and West Norfolk Deaf Association

Thank you to everyone who voted for one of the seven worthy causes

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw, approved plans to fundraise for a bereavement suite in May.

This was in response to grieving mothers being taken to a room located in the centre of the Waterlily Birth Centre which meant families were distressingly “surrounded by live babies and labouring mothers”.

After the hospital received the most votes, Trust chairman professor Steve Barnett said: “We are absolutely thrilled that our local community have voted for our Maternity Bereavement Suite to be the Lynn News Charity of the Year for 2020, and it is fitting that this is in the year we celebrated the 40th anniversary of QEH.

“We greatly look forward to working in partnership with the Lynn News throughout the year to maximise support for our fundraising campaign that will bring a new Maternity Bereavement Suite to QEH. Our fundraising target is £185,000 – and I know that together we can do this.

“Having a dedicated Bereavement Suite will make such a positive difference to the experience of our patients and their families who are going through their most difficult time after loss.

“We aim to significantly improve the environment, providing a welcoming, dedicated room where our patients and their families can spend time together with their babies and create precious memories.”

She also thanked patients and residents for their continued support.

Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, said: “Thank you to everyone who nominated a charity or took the trouble to vote. They were all worthy causes that we will continue to support when we can but we are very excited to have the QEH as our charity of the year.”

To donate for the Bereavement Suite at the QEH visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qehmaternitybereavementsuite

