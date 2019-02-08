The Mart to return to King's Lynn next week

Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place will be once again transformed into a funfair filled with attractions as the Mart returns next week, starting on Valentine’s Day (Thursday).

The Common Staithe Quay car park will be closed on Monday evening as caravans move in from 6pm.

King's Lynn Mart busy getting ready for the grand Valentine's Day opening of the 810th fair as seen from the 120ft high brand new Alitude ride.. (7038412)

The Tuesday Market car park will then be closed from 11pm on Monday to enable rides to be set up.

The Mart opens on Thursday, February 14 and will close on Saturday, February 23.

All caravans and rides should have left both car parks by 3pm on Sunday, February 24.