It’s called the Mayor’s Business Awards so it’s only right that there’s an award presented in her honour.

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the awards, which take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

The borough council also sponsors the Environmental Champion category as well as the Mayor’s Business of the Year, which will be presented by West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson.

Mayor Margaret Wilkinson with Deputy Mayor Paul Brand

The Mayor’s Business of the Year is an award open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees who can show strong business growth, a commitment to the local community, and a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years.

West Norfolk Council is looking to acknowledge a business which can provide evidence of strong performance in the following areas:

Marketing, promoting and growing your business; Use of innovation and development of new products or services; The growth of new markets and customers at home or abroad; How you manage, train and develop your staff; How you control and manage the performance of your business; Use of good practice in environmental sustainability.

Other award categories are: Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care, Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now open – to register an entry please visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

…sponsoring Business Innovation

…sponsoring King’s Lynn Champion

…sponsoring the Environmental Champion Award, the Mayor’s Business of the Year and overall awards sponsor

…sponsoring the Small Business of the Year

…sponsoring Businessperson of the Year

…sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

