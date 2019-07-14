The Mr Chips of KES star guest at King's Lynn school’s reunion

Ex-pupils of Lynn’s King Edward VII School are getting together for a reunion on Saturday, July 20.

Special guests will include King’s Lynn’s answer to Mr Chips – history master John Smallwood, who spent his entire teaching career at the school in Gaywood Road, starting when it was an all-boys’ grammar school, and continuing through its co-educational and comprehensive years.

Now retired, he still lives locally.

John Smallwood with sixth form pupils, including on his right Andrew Stephen, now chairman of the Old Lennensians

Former head teacher and local author, Michael Walker, will open the event at 1pm.

Besides meeting old friends and teachers, guests at the event will enjoy a hog roast and bar in the school hall, as well as opportunities to tour the building and see how – or how little – things have changed.

The event is being organised by the Old Lennensians Society, whose chairman, former pupil Andrew Stephen, said: “Our time spent at this fine school is what binds us together and this reunion celebrates this. KES is a beautiful building, but so much more than that.

“Our Facebook group, Friends of KES, now has over 270 members.

“Fundamentally, we think that we should all be grateful for our education and do all we can to support the school. Joining the OLA will help you to do just that.”

Former pupils old and new will be attending, along with former members of the old King’s Lynn High School for Girls.

The reunion will also include an extensive display of archive material, including an amazing film of a Sports Day for American airmen on the playing field.

Famous names with KES connections included first world war fighter ace and Biggles author WE Johns, as well as movie star Michael Caine. “Not a lot of people know that,” quipped Andrew, who promised all would be revealed at the reunion.