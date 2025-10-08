James Bond memorabilia has helped to raise money for a life-saving charity.

Members of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn, together with partners and friends, spent an evening with Martin and Karen Williamson, who have a wonderful collection of 007 memorabilia, including Aston Martin and Lotus cars, as well as original film props and equipment.

A club spokesperson said: “Martin’s passion and wealth of knowledge came through strongly in his presentation to the group. Some £320 raised on the evening has been donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”