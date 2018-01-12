The Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham ‘requires improvement’, says Ofsted report

A secondary school in Swaffham has been told it requires improvement after inspectors found leaders have not built on improvements outlined in a previous report.

Ofsted inspectors say The Nicholas Hamond Academy needs to improve in four of the main inspection areas, but rated its 16-to-19 study programmes as good.

According to the report, leaders have not built on improvements recognised in the previous inspection, meaning outcomes for pupils at the end of key stage four remain below national level.

The report said: “Teaching is not yet good enough across all subjects, particularly science, modern foreign languages and humanities, and so pupils do not make the progress they should in these subjects.

“Teachers do not routinely use the information available to them about the needs of individual pupils, particularly those who have special educational needs and disabilities to plan strategies that accelerate progress.

“Some pupils do not behave well in lessons and the behaviour of a significant minority of pupils creates a disorderly atmosphere around the school at times.”

However, inspectors praised the school’s sixth form provision, saying it provides students with a range of courses.

The report continues: “Sixth form provision is good. It provides a range of courses which allow students who do not achieve the highest grades at GCSE to successfully access further education and training.”

Academy Transformation Trust’s chief education officer, Julie Bloor said: “There is much that is positive within the report, the academy is on track to make the necessary improvements and we remain committed to supporting the leadership team going forward to continue to drive the changes needed in their journey to outstanding”.