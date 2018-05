The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House has been awarded £1,100 worth of funding from The Screwfix Foundation, a charity which supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities of those in need.

Sue Lane from The Norfolk Hospice said: “The funding has been used to provide a lovely quiet staffroom at the hospice where staff members can take a few moments to relax, away from the busy day to day work of the hospice.” Picture: SUBMITTED.