This Wesleyan Chapel in Tower Street was founded in 1812. It closed in 1960 and was demolished by Cork Brothers Ltd. Regent Way now runs through this site.

To the left is the Rummer Public House and beyond the large brick theatre, now Ritz Bingo.

To the right is another cinema altered by reducing the tower into the shop premises Hocus Pocus.

Ahead the street scene was demolished for Hillington Square.