Visiting restrictions will remain in place at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, even after the final lifting of lockdown restrictions next week.

Officials at the Gayton Road site say they are following the stance of other hospitals in the region, though they say restrictions will be kept under review.

At present, most inpatients are allowed one nominated visitor, who can spend up to an hour a day at the QEH.

The limit does not apply to visitors accompanying a child or a vulnerable patient with learning disabilities, autism or dementia, nor to patients who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care.

The trust has this afternoon confirmed that it will maintain current visiting limits beyond next Monday, July 19.

The Government yesterday confirmed its intention to lift all remaining legal requirements relating to the pandemic from that date.

The hospital has also confirmed that visitors will still be required to wear face coverings and provide their details for test and trace purposes after next Monday.

Alice Webster, the QEH's chief nurse, said today: “There is optimism as the country approaches its final stage of easing restrictions on 19 July.

“However, the pandemic is not over and in line with other hospitals in the region, QEH is taking this next step very carefully.

“The safety of our patients, their families and our staff is our top priority and we are appealing to visitors to respect our rules.

“We will continue to regularly review these measures which are in place to protect everybody.”