The perfect chance to say why you love West Norfolk

Now in its third year, a campaign is returning to celebrate and promote all that West Norfolk has to offer.

Taking place on February 14, 2020, Love West Norfolk Day will include a range of online activities including a social media takeover by organisations operating in the area.

One of the easiest ways the public can get involved is by sharing posts on social media on the day using the hashtag #lovewestnorfolk.

College of West Anglia students officially launch this year’s Love West Norfolk Day with principal David Pomfret pictured in front. Picture: SUBMITTED

Organisers have teamed up with the College of West Anglia creative art students who will be supporting the day with activities and ideas.

And the college has already officially launched this year's campaign.

David Pomfret, principal and chief executive of the college, said: “West Norfolk has something for everyone – countryside, coast, heritage, culture, and warm, friendly people.

“And not least, this is a great place to learn and grow. Love West Norfolk Day gives us an opportunity to stop and celebrate all that this special part of the world has to offer.

“I would encourage everyone to join in with Love West Norfolk Day and help us to promote and celebrate this fantastic place.”

The first Love West Norfolk Day was held in 2018 and saw online involvement from people as far away as Wales and the Midlands, organisers say.

And this year the campaign team is once again keen to hear from the public on any ideas that organisations and individuals have to get involved and shout proudly about West Norfolk.

Examples of people taking to social media to get involved with Love West Norfolk Day last year include Helen Terry of Social Routes who said: “My favourite thing about #WestNorfolk is the 16 new NorfolkTrails Coastal Treasures circular walks and cycle rides!”

Resident Hayley Culham posted: “Yipeeee, happy @LoveWestNorfolk Day everyone! What’s your favourite thing of that glorious part of the world? For me? Definitely the people.”

And local staff have already started sharing why they love working in West Norfolk with quotes being posted on social media throughout the month on Love West Norfolk's account.

Sammy Doak, support manager for Freedbridge Community Housing, posted: “In West Norfolk, people go the extra mile to help each other.”

Laura Skaife-Knight, deputy chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital said: “The beaches and coastline are unrivalled and quality of life superb...

“West Norfolk really does have something for everyone-so much so that every weekend feels like you’re on holiday.”

Find out more about the campaign and #lovewestnorfolk Day by following Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk, Facebook: Love West Norfolk and Instagram: love_west_norfolk.

The campaign was first launched on behalf of the West Norfolk Strategy Group partners.

These are: West Norfolk Council, the College of West Anglia, King’s Lynn Police, Freebridge Community Housing, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Community Action Norfolk, Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk CCG.

